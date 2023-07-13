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Illegal 'Jew' war in the Ukraine staged to annihilate all 'non Jews' HOW PEACE CAN BE CREATED AND GLOBAL GENEDRIVE GENOCIDE PREVENTED 2023-07-13 17-55
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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386 views • July 13, 2023

‘Death To The Kikes’ Painted On Jewish Wall In Ukrainehttps://forward.com/fast-forward/388354/death-to-the-kikes-painted-on-wall-of-jewish-charity-in-ukraine/

The Holocaust in Ukraine - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Holocaust_in_Ukraine

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state -Islamic scholar - The Jerusalem Post

https://www.jpost.com/international/article-703061

Jewish population by country - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_population_by_country

Holodomor - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holodomor

Killing Gentiles Is Forbidden

http://talmud.faithweb.com/articles/kill.html

Putin and Zelensky hold first face-to-face talks on Ukraine conflict – Channel 4 News

https://www.channel4.com/news/putin-and-zelensky-hold-first-face-to-face-talks-on-ukraine-conflict

Vladimir Putin kissed Nikita Konkin's stomach sparking pedophile claims | Daily Mail Online

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3412134/I-wasn-t-ticklish-felt-good-boy-five-described-tummy-kiss-sparked-Putin-paedophile-claims-Russian-president-said-wanted-stroke-like-kitten.html?mrn_rm=als1

IS QUEEN ELIZABETH JEWISH? - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvxkyQAlqN8

Clues that tell us Philip had Jewish blood - The Jewish Chronicle

https://www.thejc.com/news/uk/clues-that-tell-us-philip-had-jewish-blood-1.514088

SOS! Canada is in Deep Trouble!! - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIakL9WqrnU

Study Suggests Adolf Hitler Had Jewish and African Ancestors | HISTORY

https://www.history.com/news/study-suggests-adolf-hitler-had-jewish-and-african-ancestors

Hitler's wife Eva Braun may have had Jewish ancestry, DNA analysis finds

https://phys.org/news/2014-04-hitler-wife-eva-braun-jewish.html

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