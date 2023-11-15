Create New Account
Richard Burdick's Snap Shots, Op. 326 No. 10 Agate Beach for Ensemble 2019
Richard O Burdick
Published 21 hours ago

This work was videotaped on Richard's trip to California in the summer of 2022. A key aspect of the trip was the flooding of the Yellowstone River, and the first time he found the Falls in Downtown Spokane. Plus a side trip to Lassen National Park where he demonstrated his strength by picking up a bolder (of very light pumice.)


Ensemble 2019 is a group Mr. Burdick has written a lot for - It’s a quartet - #Englishhorn, #horn, #harp and #cello


for more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus326.html

hornharpcelloquartetlassenenglishhornnationalparkagatebeach

