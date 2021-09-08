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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-08
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Governor Michelle Grisham of New Mexico is a murderer of babies. No one can deny that, if they look at how gleeful she was when she passed her infanticide bill, and also followed a cultist leader of the Temple of Satan. She is evil and New Mexico is going to continue going downhill until we get rid of her and others like her. Evil will never make it to heaven. And with her at the helm, neither will we as a state.
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