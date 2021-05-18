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A Letter From The Arizona Senate To The Board Of Supervisors
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What You Missed
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611 views • May 18, 2021
Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides an update on the political battle as the Maricopa County officials initiate a propaganda war in an attempt to deflect attention from their election misconduct. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors have met in closed-door sessions with lawyers and are now attacking the Arizona Senate and the audit itself.
Kelli Ward walks through the motives, actions and specific people who are attempting to initiate a propaganda war against the State Senate and the people of Arizona.
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arizonasenateroutersboardanswerletterauditcountymaricopaballots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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