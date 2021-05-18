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A Letter From The Arizona Senate To The Board Of Supervisors
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611 views • May 18, 2021
Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides an update on the political battle as the Maricopa County officials initiate a propaganda war in an attempt to deflect attention from their election misconduct. The Maricopa Board of Supervisors have met in closed-door sessions with lawyers and are now attacking the Arizona Senate and the audit itself.
Kelli Ward walks through the motives, actions and specific people who are attempting to initiate a propaganda war against the State Senate and the people of Arizona.
Kelli Ward walks through the motives, actions and specific people who are attempting to initiate a propaganda war against the State Senate and the people of Arizona.
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