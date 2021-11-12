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FDA Removing Vax Injuries Proof: Docs Show FDA Concealing Adverse Reactions
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163 views • November 12, 2021
FDA Removing Vax Injuries Proof: Docs Show FDA Concealing Adverse Reactions
Karen Kingston is a former pharmaceutical employee and whistleblower. We’ve had her on this show a few times to discuss different vaccine red flags. Today, Karen says she that new documents show that the FDA has stepped in to remove patients experiencing adverse reactions from the vaccine data, so they can conceal how common side effects actually are.
Karen Kingston joined the show to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Karen Kingston is a former pharmaceutical employee and whistleblower. We’ve had her on this show a few times to discuss different vaccine red flags. Today, Karen says she that new documents show that the FDA has stepped in to remove patients experiencing adverse reactions from the vaccine data, so they can conceal how common side effects actually are.
Karen Kingston joined the show to discuss.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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