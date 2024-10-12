Mike Adams Sermon #075 - Zephania 1-3 - The Lord DEVOURS the Earth with fire and turns BLOOD to DUST

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/





- Helping Those in Need and Support from Donors (0:03)

- Understanding the End Times and Biblical References (2:20)

- The Day of the Lord and Its Implications (3:39)

- The Role of Repentance and the Remnant (30:16)

- The Final Judgment and the Destruction of the Earth (32:12)

- The Role of Comets in God's Judgment (33:10)

- The Importance of Being a Good Person (39:38)

- The Spiritual Economy and the Role of Helping Others (45:44)

- The Final Message and Call to Action (51:54)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/