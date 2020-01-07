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"VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM"
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63 views • January 07, 2020
The single worst talking point from the government, medical establishment and fake news media "vaccines do not cause autism"
"""A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population."""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=21623535%E2%80%AC
""""Documented causes of autism include genetic mutations and/or deletions, viral infections, and encephalitis following vaccination.""""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21299355
""""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=15780490%E2%80%AC
“”””Conjugate vaccines fundamentally change the manner in which the immune systems of infants and young children function. This period of hypo-responsiveness to carbohydrate antigens coincides with the intense myelination process in infants and young children, and conjugate vaccines may have disrupted evolutionary forces that favoured early brain development over the need to protect infants and young children from capsular bacteria.””””
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21993250
"""Exposure to mercury can cause immune, sensory, neurological, motor, and behavioural dysfunctions similar to traits defining or associated with autism, and the similarities extend to neuroanatomy, neurotransmitters, and biochemistry. Thimerosal, a preservative added to many vaccines, has become a major source of mercury in children who, within their first two years, may have received a quantity of mercury that exceeds safety guidelines."""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/11339848/
"""A case series of children with apparent mercury toxic encephalopathies manifesting with clinical symptoms of regressive autistic disorders."""
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17454560
""""The results overwhelmingly showed that
unvaccinated children suffer far less
from chronic childhood conditions than
vaccinated children.""""
http://www.mednat.org/vaccini/dannivacc_study.pdf
"These findings demonstrate a counter-intuitive relationship: nations that require more vaccine doses tend to have higher infant mortality rates."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3170075/
“.... the present study provides new epidemiological evidence supporting an association between increasing organic-Hg exposure from Thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the subsequent risk of an ASD diagnosis.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3878266/
"""A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population."""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=21623535%E2%80%AC
""""Documented causes of autism include genetic mutations and/or deletions, viral infections, and encephalitis following vaccination.""""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21299355
""""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=15780490%E2%80%AC
“”””Conjugate vaccines fundamentally change the manner in which the immune systems of infants and young children function. This period of hypo-responsiveness to carbohydrate antigens coincides with the intense myelination process in infants and young children, and conjugate vaccines may have disrupted evolutionary forces that favoured early brain development over the need to protect infants and young children from capsular bacteria.””””
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21993250
"""Exposure to mercury can cause immune, sensory, neurological, motor, and behavioural dysfunctions similar to traits defining or associated with autism, and the similarities extend to neuroanatomy, neurotransmitters, and biochemistry. Thimerosal, a preservative added to many vaccines, has become a major source of mercury in children who, within their first two years, may have received a quantity of mercury that exceeds safety guidelines."""
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/m/pubmed/11339848/
"""A case series of children with apparent mercury toxic encephalopathies manifesting with clinical symptoms of regressive autistic disorders."""
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17454560
""""The results overwhelmingly showed that
unvaccinated children suffer far less
from chronic childhood conditions than
vaccinated children.""""
http://www.mednat.org/vaccini/dannivacc_study.pdf
"These findings demonstrate a counter-intuitive relationship: nations that require more vaccine doses tend to have higher infant mortality rates."
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3170075/
“.... the present study provides new epidemiological evidence supporting an association between increasing organic-Hg exposure from Thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the subsequent risk of an ASD diagnosis.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3878266/
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