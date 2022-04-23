SHOCK: Is Biden giving our STRATEGIC OIL to Europe?! | Glenn Beck

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Plus, a new report alleges Biden is not only releasing oil from our strategic reserves to help Americans at the pump, but the administration could be giving that oil to Europe too.
So, does anyone else find it INSANE that we’d willingly sacrifice so much of our oil RESERVES while the threat of a World War looms…?
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