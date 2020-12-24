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2 Ton HB Explosion Proof Hoist Test Video
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38 views • December 24, 2020
Malaysian customer purchased our explosion-proof wire rope electric hoist 2 ton. The lifting height is 5m. The customer mainly does the coating business. Since its production workshop is in an flammable and explosive environment, it has certain requirements for the explosion-proof level of the hoist. Through our patient communication and understanding with the customer, we recommend him to use our HB type explosion-proof electric hoist. The customer is very satisfied with our product quality and service, purchased directly from our company and expressed his willingness to cooperate for a long time in the future. https://steelmillcranes.com/ellsen-explosion-proof-electric-hoist/
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