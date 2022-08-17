Another Diplomatic Blow to the CCP, Estonia, Latvia Leave China-led Forum

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p191p8464
08/12/2022 It has been widely anticipated for some time that Lithuania’s Baltic neighbor would follow Vilnius in facing down their relations with China. Last year, Estonia snubbed President Xi Jinping’s invitation to attend the grouping’s virtual summit. The group of 18 members is now reduced to 15 and some more nations are feeling very uneasy at having to do business with China as usual