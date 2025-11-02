The Billion-Dollar Ad Mistake That Crushed Jaguar

In November 2024, Jaguar posted a 30-second commercial that would become one of the biggest marketing disasters in automotive history.

No cars. Just models in colorful outfits holding sledgehammers. Elon Musk’s three-word response went viral. Trump called it a “total disaster.” Sales collapsed 97.5% in a year.

But this wasn’t just bad marketing. Behind the scenes, executives were making a desperate $120,000-per-car gamble to save a dying brand generating “close to zero profitability.” They deleted their entire heritage, fired their ad agency, and the CEO resigned after Trump’s attack.

This is the complete story of how corporate woke messaging, terrible timing, and alienating your customers can destroy decades of brand equity in months. From the viral backlash to the CEO’s downfall, here’s everything that went wrong.