CAN METHYLENE BLUE HARM YOU?
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv

WARNING COMBINING METHYLENE BLUE WITH OTHER THINGS! - https://bitly.ws/36yyn

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloan - https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


CAN METHYLENE BLUE HARM YOU?


Methylene Blue is a potent organic blue dye, and many people only know about it for cleaning fish tanks. Because of this, a lot of people think it is toxic to humans, and if you ingest it, it will harm you in many adverse ways.


There is some truth to what they are saying, but it is not the fault picture I discuss thoroughly in this video. I also talk about whether Methylene Blue can harm people who ingest it or not and the reasons why.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above in detail, watch this video from start to FINISH!


