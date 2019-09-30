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The Federal Reserve: Lies, Thievery, and Deceit Part 1 - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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224 views • September 30, 2019
The Federal Reserve is one of the most misunderstood and confusing of all branches of "government"... and rightfully so. It’s supposed to be. If people understood how the Fed really worked it wouldn’t exist. Once you understand the process behind the Fed you can begin to see the fraud and counterfeiting that is taking place right in front of your eyes. The whole system is built upon smoke and mirrors. In this 2 part episode, I break down the early years of the federal reserve and who really owns and run the global money printing scam.
For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
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For further info on what is discussed, visit https://www.truthpodcast.net
http://www.instagram.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
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