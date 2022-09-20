Create New Account
Government Gang Stalking, Synthetic telepathy and MK Ultra
channel image
Truth Channel
Published 2 months ago |

CONTROL FACTOR (2003)https://www.bitchute.com/video/bbSLpeEXNMet/


Control Factor is a 2003 “Science fiction” TV movie about Psychotronic Warfare, Mind Control and Behavior modification:

https://www.scifi-movies.com/en/short/0000511/control-factor-2003/


From Cybernetics to Littleton -- Techniques in Mind Control:

https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/new_viol/cybmindcontrol_js0400..html


MICROWAVE MIND CONTROL by Tim Rifat:

http://www.whale.to/b/rifat.html


5G Genocide – Dr. Barrie Trower:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ge4X7H9eHGQY/

MK Ultra Pictures:
https://imgur.com/a/0gPYOt4


Keywords
emfpoliticsscienceamericarussiaoccult5gtruthgovernmentnwoww3world war 3magamk ultraukrainetestzombiesred pillgang stalkingelfblack boxblack pillcovid-19covidpsychotronic weapons

