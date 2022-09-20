Government Gang Stalking, Synthetic telepathy and MK Ultra

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CONTROL FACTOR (2003)https://www.bitchute.com/video/bbSLpeEXNMet/
Control Factor is a 2003 “Science fiction” TV movie about Psychotronic Warfare, Mind Control and Behavior modification:
https://www.scifi-movies.com/en/short/0000511/control-factor-2003/
From Cybernetics to Littleton -- Techniques in Mind Control:
https://archive.schillerinstitute.com/new_viol/cybmindcontrol_js0400..html
MICROWAVE MIND CONTROL by Tim Rifat:
http://www.whale.to/b/rifat.html
5G Genocide – Dr. Barrie Trower:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ge4X7H9eHGQY/
MK Ultra Pictures:
https://imgur.com/a/0gPYOt4