© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: High-Level DOJ Sources Have Confirmed To Investigative Journalist Emerald Robinson That Deputy AG Todd Blanche Is Sabotaging Trump's War Against The Deep State!
Journalist & Host Of The Absolute Truth, Emerald Robinson, Names Saboteurs In Trump's Admin. Blocking His MAGA Agenda!