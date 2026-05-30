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Romania blames Russia for a drone attack in Galati
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Tensions are running high; a kamikaze drone struck what is reported to be a residential building in Galati Romania - a NATO member state - in the early hours of May 29, 2026, at around 2:00 a.m. local time. Although the jury is still out, statements came quickly; Romania said a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Galati, near the Ukrainian border, sparking a fire on the 10th floor. Two F-16 and a helicopter were put on alert, but the Deputy Commander of the Joint Forces Command and acting commander of the Romanian Armed Forces Joint Staff explained that “legal restrictions prevent firing into the airspace of a neighboring country, and with only 4 minutes from detection to impact, there was not enough time,” said Brigadier General Gheorghe Maxim.

The Romanian president formally accused Russia of carrying out the drone attack, convened an emergency defense council meeting, called it “the most serious incident affecting Romanian territory” since 2022, and promised “proportionate measures” against Moscow. According to public reports, the sound before impact did indeed resemble that of a Geran drone, but the debris offered few clues. It is possible that electronic jamming was involved, and it is also important to remember that this could be a false flag operation, as has happened before. The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council denied the allegations and strongly commented on the accusations regarding the drone incident in Galati. “These helpless Europeans immediately made a fuss over a mysterious drone crashing into a residential building in Romania. Of course, it needs to be determined who the drone belongs to,” said Dmitry Medvedev.

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