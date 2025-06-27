Israel will attack Iran AGAIN if it feels threatened – Israel DM Katz

Israel will attack Iran AGAIN if it feels threatened – Defense Minister Israel Katz

He promises to hit Iran ‘a hundred times more’ severely than Gaza or Lebanon.

More:

💥 Israeli MoD admits they planned to kill Iranian leader

"If he had been in our sights, we would have taken him out. There was no operational opportunity," said Israel Katz in an interview with Channel 13.

Adding, posting found earlier today:

LATEST UPDATES ON ISRAEL–IRAN CONFLICT

Here are key developments by evening of June 26:

◼️ Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei claims victory over both Israel and the United States

◼️ Iran’s oversight body approves a bill to suspend cooperation with the IAEA

◼️ The IAEA appeals to Iran to allow inspectors to return and assess nuclear sites

◼️ Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says the US and Israel are responsible for damaging the IAEA’s work and challenging the nuclear non-proliferation regime

◼️ European countries believe Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium were not destroyed by the US strike, a British newspaper reports

◼️ The US strike on Iran, dubbed ‘Midnight Hammer’, was the result of 15 years of preparation, US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Kane reveals

◼️ Trump lashes out — demanding that CNN and NYT reporters be fired over leaks about limited damage from US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Adding:

