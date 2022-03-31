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March 31st 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
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110 views • April 16, 2022
March 31st 2022 Shanghai China In Lockdown Walking Actual Real Raw Footage Not Media Fear Porn Hype
Shanghai on Foot yt -4K- Shanghai Random Street Walk to Zhong Shan Park - 中山公园
Shanghai on Foot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBcgujv3gTI&;t
[4K] Shanghai Random Street Walk to Zhong Shan Park - 中山公园
00:00 most stores are closed
13:00 Sky-bridge
20:00 Serene Walk
30:00 Zhong Shan Park Station
35:00 Capital Land Zhong Shan Park
55:00 Zhong Shan Park (closed)
1:00:00 Busy Street
This video was taking on March 31st, 2022. Shanghai is still in lockdown, so this might be my last upload in a little while. Hope you guys enjoy.
I took a stroll to Zhong Shan Park, but was unable to go in due to the pandemic. I will be back to make a video for the inside of the park in the future. For now, pleas enjoy the views of the area surrounding the park.
Please subscribe for more videos in the future!
Zhongshan Park, formerly known as Zhaofeng Park, is located at No. 780 Changning Road (near Dingxi Road), Changning District, Shanghai, and was established in 1914. It was the most famous park in Shanghai at that time. The park is dominated by the British style of natural gardening and the essence of Chinese gardening art, with a unique style of combining the East and the West, and is the old park with the most complete original landscape style in Shanghai. It was awarded the honorary title of "Shanghai Four-star Park".
Zhongshan Park covers an area of about 200,000 square meters, and the whole park can be divided into about 120 attractions of different sizes. These attractions vary from scene to scene, and each has its own characteristics, among which twelve spots, such as the Silver Gate Cascade, are selected as the "Twelve Views of Zhongshan Park", all of which are the distinctive and representative landscapes in the park.
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/WvyURfeQg41DnA5b8
Shanghai on Foot yt -4K- Shanghai Random Street Walk to Zhong Shan Park - 中山公园
Shanghai on Foot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBcgujv3gTI&;t
[4K] Shanghai Random Street Walk to Zhong Shan Park - 中山公园
00:00 most stores are closed
13:00 Sky-bridge
20:00 Serene Walk
30:00 Zhong Shan Park Station
35:00 Capital Land Zhong Shan Park
55:00 Zhong Shan Park (closed)
1:00:00 Busy Street
This video was taking on March 31st, 2022. Shanghai is still in lockdown, so this might be my last upload in a little while. Hope you guys enjoy.
I took a stroll to Zhong Shan Park, but was unable to go in due to the pandemic. I will be back to make a video for the inside of the park in the future. For now, pleas enjoy the views of the area surrounding the park.
Please subscribe for more videos in the future!
Zhongshan Park, formerly known as Zhaofeng Park, is located at No. 780 Changning Road (near Dingxi Road), Changning District, Shanghai, and was established in 1914. It was the most famous park in Shanghai at that time. The park is dominated by the British style of natural gardening and the essence of Chinese gardening art, with a unique style of combining the East and the West, and is the old park with the most complete original landscape style in Shanghai. It was awarded the honorary title of "Shanghai Four-star Park".
Zhongshan Park covers an area of about 200,000 square meters, and the whole park can be divided into about 120 attractions of different sizes. These attractions vary from scene to scene, and each has its own characteristics, among which twelve spots, such as the Silver Gate Cascade, are selected as the "Twelve Views of Zhongshan Park", all of which are the distinctive and representative landscapes in the park.
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/WvyURfeQg41DnA5b8
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