BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Before the Mountain of God - Cosmic Geography as Center Stage - Exodus 19
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
130 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
52 views • July 09, 2021
The Lord has brought Israel to his holy mountain. There he will give them his Law. What is a "holy place" and how does that effect our understanding of who Yahweh is?

We will also contemplate:

- All the earth is the Lord's
- You, like Israel, are His treasured possession
- Israel was to be a "kingdom of priests." In the New Testament we are as well a "kingdom of priests"
- Ceremonial uncleanness and it implication
- The AWESOME arrival of God on His Holy Mountain

We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Brighteon and YouTube.

Check out our Playlist of Exodus Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/aaorrIrKf59t/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=59afd798-aa3e-4c00-b240-4cddadd48ae9&;index=1

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2qnNlrRuoqETwCjgO6gkTBI

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
the ten commandmentsmount sinaidivine councilmichael heisercosmological warfare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hegseth Says Public Will Be Able to Watch Fort Hood Shooter&#8217;s Execution by Firing Squad

Hegseth Says Public Will Be Able to Watch Fort Hood Shooter’s Execution by Firing Squad

Douglas Harrington
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

FBI Counterintelligence Units Cut as Bureau Expands Focus to Immigration and Violent Crime

Garrison Vance
Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life&#8217;s building blocks

Ancient asteroid dust reveals a cold, new path for creating life’s building blocks

Jacob Thomas
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy