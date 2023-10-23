Petra Ortiz: The Lost Wonders of the Library of Alexandria
56 views
•
Published Monday
•
...a central hub for knowledge and learning for several centuries
Keywords
ancient greeceancient egyptancient knowledgeancient historyhypatiauniverse inside yougreat library of alexandrialyceum of aristotle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos