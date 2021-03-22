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Are We a Country or a Joke?
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43 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance asks why we are letting in Honduran-flag-waving “asylum seekers.” Not even sympathetic observers think many have valid claims, and activist lawyers are “coaching” them on how to apply. Antiquated treaty obligations force us to process economic migrants as if they were displaced people from the Second World War. Each one who gets in will inspire more.
First posted to YouTube on May 4, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on May 4, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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