Lt Col Tony Shaffer Destroys Israel-Palestine Network News Narrative

The viewers of this show know better than to trust the approved Israel-Palestine narrative. And those who’ve worked in the upper levels of leadership in other war-time conflicts now have a special skiil in being able to sort out fact from fiction. Lt Col. Tony Shaffer shares his analysis. What did Israel know? How does this compare with 9/11? What's the solution?
