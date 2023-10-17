Create New Account
Lt Col Tony Shaffer Destroys Israel-Palestine Network News Narrative
Mckenna
Published Yesterday

The viewers of this show know better than to trust the approved Israel-Palestine narrative. And those who’ve worked in the upper levels of leadership in other war-time conflicts now have a special skiil in being able to sort out fact from fiction. Lt Col. Tony Shaffer shares his analysis. What did Israel know? How does this compare with 9/11? What's the solution?

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peterskristi leighlt col tony shaffer

