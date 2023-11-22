Israel Vows Extermination, Ignoring World Demand to End Gaza Genocide, w As’ad Abukhalil (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-
20 Nov 2023
The Israelis and their US sponsors have created a world where it’s normal to fire on hospitals, journalists and UN workers while killing 5,500 children in 45 days.
Rania Khalek will be joined by Prof. As’ad Abukhalil for a special live episode of Dispatches to discuss the genocide in Gaza, western double standards and racism towards Palestinians, Israel’s bad propaganda, and growing resistance from the Middle East to the streets of the US.
