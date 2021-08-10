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THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU MASK A CHILD - Shocking!
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462 views • August 10, 2021
This is horrible. Kids do not deserve this type of treatment. Parents please think of your innocent children. They are not getting enough oxygen. So they start breathing through their mouths involuntarily under those "MUZZLE". You, as parents, are teaching your kids how to be mouth-breathers. Sad.
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