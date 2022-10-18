China’s Property Crisis: More Developers Get Ratings Downgraded

https://gnews.org/articles/t53507005
Summary：10/17/2022 China’s real estate sector witnessed many builders' ratings pulled by two of the world’s leading credit rating agencies, because of insufficient information from the developers as the industry's debt crisis deepens.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.