Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🧐 Not much is happening
channel image
Twisted Light Worker
47 Subscribers
30 views
Published Yesterday

Just a little switch to a gold backed currency and a re-vamping of the global financial network.A few bad guys are being removed and the soil is being tilled for planting seeds for a new world to be created.

Who does the creating?

We do.

Until we unite on moving forward........... not much at all is happening. 😊

Save The Children .... that is where the movement started and we have come full circle.

💥 https://rumble.com/v2u0nc6--full-circle.html 💥

🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺

💥💥💥Taking Back RADIO 💥💥💥

1 - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html 💥

2 - https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html💥

🙏 Awakening to YOUR Warrior Spirit

👉 https://rumble.com/v1ki0p1--awaken-to-your-warrior-spirit.html

⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vx5iuh--armour-of-god.html

⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vyqp47--stand-in-your-power.html

⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vzozv5--perception-and-armour-of-god.html

⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration

👉 https://rumble.com/v11h1ev-energy-frequency-and-vibration.html

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.

👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html

🙏

🟢 Derek Johnson Document Download www.thedocuments.info


𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥


𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡

✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡


Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."


🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🍺


Keywords
politicseconomymoneybidengoldtrudeausilverupdategitmotrump2020qfstrumpwontwisted light workerhouse oversite

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket