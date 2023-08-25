BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ELEPHANT IN BOTH ROOMS: FAKE DEBATE AND FAKE INTERVIEW
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
433 views • August 25, 2023

Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat


Aug 24, 2023


The absurdity of the frenzy around both the Tucker-Trump interview, a supposed substitute for a Presidential debate, and the "Fox In The Henhouse" Fake News outlet's GOP Debate is mind-boggling. The propensity with which the public has embraced the 2024 "Election" process, grading candidates is of great concern. Glaringly absent in both clown shows was any questions related to Covid, vaccine genocide, and the biosecurity state under which we are all living right now. This inability to deal with these realities will result in loss of many lives in the next few years.

PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING


PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS with Augusta Precious Metals: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link:

https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/gold-ira?apmtrkr_cid=1696&aff_id=2554


Triad Aer: Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification: https://airwaterhealing.com (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)  MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)  The Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/  Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca   CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com/

Malone Lawsuit Against Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane My direct mail address for checks to my legal defense fund: Dr. Jane Ruby 4371 Northlake Blvd, #188 Palm Beach Gardens FL 33410 SUPPORT ME DIRECTLY AT Venmo: Jane-ruby https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby ***Business Inquiries: [email protected] Please hit the follow or subscribe button on any of my Social Media listed. Website: https://drjaneruby.com Banned.Video:  https://www.banned.video/channel/the-dr-jane-ruby-show BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/therealdrjane/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/therealdrjane Brighteon.TV: https://www.brighteon.tv/JaneRuby Gab: https://gab.com/drjaneruby GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/realdrjaneruby Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjaneruby   Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby Telegram: https://t.me/s/DrJaneRuby Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DrJaneRuby Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@therealdrjane YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drjaneruby

MY PREPPER BUY LIST I receive a small commission when you buy. Thank You in advance. GET YOUR DR. JANE MERCH https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/ COD LIVER OIL: https://Www.amzn.to/3N8TPJ9 Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6 Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS Zeolite Full Body Detox: https://amzn.to/3JoHsp3 Water Filtration: https://amzn.to/40ePSpJ  Swiss Army Knife: https://amzn.to/3TxxRAL Multitool: https://amzn.to/3ll9xW4 Home First Aid Kit: https://amzn.to/3YWjjM3 Emergency Medical Kit: https://amzn.to/3YS5cax Heirloom Seeds (Non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3Z2G94B Faraday Pouches: https://amzn.to/3yJn0KB Portable Toilet: https://amzn.to/3JOv0jC Night Vision: https://amzn.to/3JqE6BN Personal Protection Device: https://amzn.to/3ZO5Ebf Safety Shelter: https://amzn.to/3yFvaDC Two-Way Radio: https://amzn.to/3Jp5H6w Camp Stove: https://amzn.to/3TrVdYt Solar/Crank Radio: https://amzn.to/40iOKkM The Bible: https://amzn.to/3z6fxWd Cordage: https://amzn.to/3yKuaOy Nebulizer: https://amzn.to/3LA0I5G EQUIPMENT THAT I USE FOR MY SHOW RE20 Microphone: https://amzn.to/3TkH3IJ Shure Studio Mic: https://amzn.to/3ZUQK33 Studio Ring Light: https://amzn.to/42epnTb Stage Make-Up LED Mirror: https://amzn.to/3ZVaS54 Studio Camera Lighting: https://amzn.to/42xIub5 Bell & Howell Flashlight: https://amzn.to/3FvEbTu Rode Mic: https://amzn.to/40aXMAZ


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3barzh-the-elephant-in-both-rooms-the-american-bioterrorism-attacks.html

Keywords
trumpinterviewpresidentdebatefox newstucker carlsondonald trumpgoprepublicanfakevaccine genocidepresidential debatecovidbiosecurity statedr jane rubydr rubydr janeelephant in both rooms2024 election processgrading candidatesloss of livesabsent from the discussion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy