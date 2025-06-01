BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE CME HAS ARRIVED
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1095 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
261 views • 11 hours ago

THE CME HAS ARRIVED 😲

THE CME HAS ARRIVED AND STORMS ARE UNDERWAY: A halo CME struck Earth's magnetic field on June 1st at 0542 UTC. The impact sparked a series of moderate (G2) to severe (G4) geomagnetic storms, which are still underway more than 18 hours later. So far, Northern Lights have been photographed as far south as latitude +30 N on the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico / America.

Keywords
thesolar stormsarrivednorthern lightsg4cme has
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy