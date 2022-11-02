Create New Account
Stew Peters: HHS Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT
Leona Wind
Published 20 days ago

Stew Peters: HHS Whistleblower SPEAKS OUT – Leaked Doc EXPOSES Gov Collusion To Silence Anti-Vaccine Information. The deep state is never going to tell the truth. They will always hoard as much power as they can for themselves. And whenever they’re given some power to combat “foreign” enemies they will always switch to using this power against American citizens. This isn’t a surprise. For our elites in Washington, the American people are the enemy, an enemy they hate far more than any foreign country.

trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

