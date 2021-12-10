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10/12/2021 Matrixxx Grooove: SILENT WAR with hosts Jeff and Shady
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SILENT WAR
Coincidence the matrix Movie grew people as a crop, used for energy, and controlled their mind?
Sound Familiar?
Wonder where they got the idea from.
Now Comes the "conspiracy" Label.
Deeper we go, the more unrealistic it all becomes.
The end won't be for everyone.
That Choice, to know, will be Yours.

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