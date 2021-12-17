© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Merge: Humans and AI
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • December 17, 2021
The most powerful forces in the tech world are all working towards one singular goal: the embedding of super tech within the human body.
This merging of humans and AI will let people control technology, communicate, and connect to the internet without saying a word or moving a finger … they will control everything with their minds.
It sounds unbelievable, but people like Elon Musk are estimating this technology will be here within a decade. In the age of singularity, when humans merging with technology will give them superhuman intelligence, will you be upgraded?
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
This merging of humans and AI will let people control technology, communicate, and connect to the internet without saying a word or moving a finger … they will control everything with their minds.
It sounds unbelievable, but people like Elon Musk are estimating this technology will be here within a decade. In the age of singularity, when humans merging with technology will give them superhuman intelligence, will you be upgraded?
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.