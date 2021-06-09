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[[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Top Rated, Talk Radio, Talk Show, High Rated, Best Talk Show, CIA, FBI, Leon Panetta, Media, Reporters, CIA Influence,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Monday June 07, 2021 - 9AM
EPISODE #2481
EP 2481-9AM #SaveAmerica - Know Your Enemy: The CIA & FBI Are Behind The Destruction Of America
Reporters joke the easiest job in Washington is CIA spokesman. You need only listen carefully to questions and say “No comment’ before heading to Happy Hour. The joke, however, is on us. The reporters pretend to see only one side of the CIA, the passive hiding of information about itself. They meanwhile choose to profit from the other side of the equation, active information operations designed to influence events in America. It is 2021 and the CIA is running an op against the American people. Leon Panetta, the Director CIA from 2009 to 2011 explained bluntly that his CIA did influence foreign media outlets ahead of elections in order to “change attitudes within the country.” The method, Panetta said, was to “acquire media within a country or within a region that could very well be used for being able to deliver a specific message or work to influence those that may own elements of the media to be able to cooperate, work with you in delivering that message.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17889
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