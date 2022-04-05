Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Best of 2016 (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.27.16)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The show's title is The Best of 2016. Dr Daniels reviews her top 18 most listened to favorite Topics of 2016 from her archives.
Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947