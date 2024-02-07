Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E139: The Criminal Media Death Spiral
ApocalypseWatch
Published 16 hours ago

Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes blast the criminal media for never telling the truth, even as they lay dying. Corrupt politicians, the stupid border bill and the media gaslighting to support it. The team talks about bigfoot, blurry photos and jiggly objects in the sky.

 

Keywords
newsapocalypsedividedbigfootcriminal media

