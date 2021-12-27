Silent War Ep. 6147: Trump's Boosters Boost Baby Deaths, Vax Squads in UK, NASA's ALIEN DECEPTION

In this episode of The Silent War:Three-Year-Old Girl Dies From Cardiac Arrest One Day After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine in Argentina.Another US Warship Confined at port After COVID Outbreak Hits Fully Vaccinated Crew.With Thousands of Americans Reportedly Stranded in Country — The Taliban Halts All Evacuee Flights Out of Afghanistan.Liberal States are hemorrhaging citizens. California Lost the Most Population of Any State in 2021, New York Was 2nd, Illinois 3rd.NASA Enlists Priests To Assess How The World Would React To Alien Life, get ready for the Alien Deception. Remember these things are NOT your friends and were mentioned in Genesis 6 of the Bible.UK Mulls Door-To-Door Vaccination Squads.2,400 Flights Canceled Since Christmas Eve On Crew Shortage.And the Stew Peters Show slanders The Gateway Pundit without evidence. Calling Pedophile two adult men in a relationship. Which is sinful, but not harming any children.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat