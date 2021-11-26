THE “STRATEGIC PETROLEUM RESERVE” BOONDOGGLE -- ABOLISH IT!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
It's not the business of the U.S. federal government to "stockpile" anything. But as usual with government, the "emergency" and "fear" cards are used as excuses for it to stockpile oil. However, we know not only from theory, but from practical experience, that in any emergency, the very last people that you want allocating resources are people in the federal government.