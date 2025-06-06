BrightLearn - Shocking Revelations on Israel and Global Agenda, an interview with Steven Ben-Nun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explosive Bright Learn podcast episode features Steven Ben-Nun of Israeli News Live exposing alleged Israeli complicity in the October 7th Hamas attack, Gaza's ethnic cleansing as part of a biblical prophecy, and the global push for Noahide Laws—which could criminalize dissent under threat of execution—while framing Israel as a rising authoritarian superpower selling surveillance tech to the world.
