BrightLearn - Shocking Revelations on Israel and Global Agenda, an interview with Steven Ben-Nun
107 views • 23 hours ago

This explosive Bright Learn podcast episode features Steven Ben-Nun of Israeli News Live exposing alleged Israeli complicity in the October 7th Hamas attack, Gaza's ethnic cleansing as part of a biblical prophecy, and the global push for Noahide Laws—which could criminalize dissent under threat of execution—while framing Israel as a rising authoritarian superpower selling surveillance tech to the world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Full length interview on Brighteon.com.

