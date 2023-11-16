Create New Account
"Would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" BIDEN: "Look, he is.
Published 17 hours ago

REPORTER: "Would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" BIDEN: "Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours,"  and just look at Blinken squirm before the reporter gets the question out... 

ccpbiden regimecommunist take overxi visit to usa

