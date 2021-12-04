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Sweden Vaxx Passport Under Your Skin, Forbes Says Vaxx Changes Your DNA & It's Just One Ant
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152 views • December 04, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Sweden has all been a lie - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-your-hand
Prosecute these incompetent idiots - https://breaking911.com/just-in-health-dept-in-maryland-says-they-gave-dozens-of-kids-expired-covid-vaccine/
WHO says booster not needed, UK says vaxx all the kids - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81324/world-health-organization-says-no-evidence-booster-jabs-would-offer-greater-protection-to-the.html
Oops, Forbes says vaxx alters DNA then backtracks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/forbes-changes-headline-admits-mrna-vaccines-alter-dna-change-back/
Astra Zeneca figures it all out - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10266585/AstraZeneca-uncovers-trigger-blood-clots-jab.html
World bank head admits if they don't have immunity, they don't give the jabb - https://rumble.com/vq4nmw-world-bank-president-on-pfizers-vaccine-hesitancy.html
This is floating around, is it real - https://thetruereporter.com/was-there-a-hidden-message-for-help-on-an-irish-news-clip-about-covid-19-jabs/
Traitors to our country vote with democrats for national vaccine database - https://beckernews.com/betrayal-80-republicans-vote-with-radical-dems-to-pass-dangerous-federal-vaccination-database-bill-43341/
UN says Biden travel ban is apartheid - https://www.breitbart.com/africa/2021/12/02/u-n-denounces-bidens-south-africa-ban-travel-apartheid/
Who cares, stay strong and attack these fuckheads - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/12/02/merkel-announces-restrictions-on-unvaccinated-vote-on-making-jabs-compulsory/
Stay strong against these dictators, they will back down one way or another - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10266269/Chicago-DROPS-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit-against-police-union.html
Not guilty? Just face your punishment punk - https://resistthemainstream.org/new-footage-of-michigan-high-school-shooting-leaves-prosecutor-speechless-i-dont-have-the-words/?utm_source=telegram
It never happens, it's just talk - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1466501471894216711
Everything the democrats touch turns to shit - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/cook-county-blows-past-1k-homicides-for-first-time-in-almost-thirty-years/
Another sick democrat gun violence hoax - https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2021/12/02/iowa-teacher-accused-of-writing-threatening-notes-at-school-n52838
Think these robots aren't real, think again - https://www.disclose.tv/humanoid-robot-ameca-set-to-make-public-debut-in-2022/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1466671470730309634
I Think My Dog's a Democrat Bryan Lewis Official Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3VLqLLWxbQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Sweden has all been a lie - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-your-hand
Prosecute these incompetent idiots - https://breaking911.com/just-in-health-dept-in-maryland-says-they-gave-dozens-of-kids-expired-covid-vaccine/
WHO says booster not needed, UK says vaxx all the kids - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81324/world-health-organization-says-no-evidence-booster-jabs-would-offer-greater-protection-to-the.html
Oops, Forbes says vaxx alters DNA then backtracks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/forbes-changes-headline-admits-mrna-vaccines-alter-dna-change-back/
Astra Zeneca figures it all out - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10266585/AstraZeneca-uncovers-trigger-blood-clots-jab.html
World bank head admits if they don't have immunity, they don't give the jabb - https://rumble.com/vq4nmw-world-bank-president-on-pfizers-vaccine-hesitancy.html
This is floating around, is it real - https://thetruereporter.com/was-there-a-hidden-message-for-help-on-an-irish-news-clip-about-covid-19-jabs/
Traitors to our country vote with democrats for national vaccine database - https://beckernews.com/betrayal-80-republicans-vote-with-radical-dems-to-pass-dangerous-federal-vaccination-database-bill-43341/
UN says Biden travel ban is apartheid - https://www.breitbart.com/africa/2021/12/02/u-n-denounces-bidens-south-africa-ban-travel-apartheid/
Who cares, stay strong and attack these fuckheads - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/12/02/merkel-announces-restrictions-on-unvaccinated-vote-on-making-jabs-compulsory/
Stay strong against these dictators, they will back down one way or another - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10266269/Chicago-DROPS-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit-against-police-union.html
Not guilty? Just face your punishment punk - https://resistthemainstream.org/new-footage-of-michigan-high-school-shooting-leaves-prosecutor-speechless-i-dont-have-the-words/?utm_source=telegram
It never happens, it's just talk - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1466501471894216711
Everything the democrats touch turns to shit - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/cook-county-blows-past-1k-homicides-for-first-time-in-almost-thirty-years/
Another sick democrat gun violence hoax - https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2021/12/02/iowa-teacher-accused-of-writing-threatening-notes-at-school-n52838
Think these robots aren't real, think again - https://www.disclose.tv/humanoid-robot-ameca-set-to-make-public-debut-in-2022/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1466671470730309634
I Think My Dog's a Democrat Bryan Lewis Official Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3VLqLLWxbQ
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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