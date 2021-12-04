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Sweden Vaxx Passport Under Your Skin, Forbes Says Vaxx Changes Your DNA & It's Just One Ant
Aimless News
Aimless News
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152 views • December 04, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Sweden has all been a lie - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/microchip-containing-your-vaccine-passport-information-can-now-be-embedded-your-hand

Prosecute these incompetent idiots - https://breaking911.com/just-in-health-dept-in-maryland-says-they-gave-dozens-of-kids-expired-covid-vaccine/

WHO says booster not needed, UK says vaxx all the kids - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81324/world-health-organization-says-no-evidence-booster-jabs-would-offer-greater-protection-to-the.html

Oops, Forbes says vaxx alters DNA then backtracks - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/forbes-changes-headline-admits-mrna-vaccines-alter-dna-change-back/

Astra Zeneca figures it all out - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10266585/AstraZeneca-uncovers-trigger-blood-clots-jab.html

World bank head admits if they don't have immunity, they don't give the jabb - https://rumble.com/vq4nmw-world-bank-president-on-pfizers-vaccine-hesitancy.html

This is floating around, is it real - https://thetruereporter.com/was-there-a-hidden-message-for-help-on-an-irish-news-clip-about-covid-19-jabs/

Traitors to our country vote with democrats for national vaccine database - https://beckernews.com/betrayal-80-republicans-vote-with-radical-dems-to-pass-dangerous-federal-vaccination-database-bill-43341/

UN says Biden travel ban is apartheid - https://www.breitbart.com/africa/2021/12/02/u-n-denounces-bidens-south-africa-ban-travel-apartheid/

Who cares, stay strong and attack these fuckheads - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/12/02/merkel-announces-restrictions-on-unvaccinated-vote-on-making-jabs-compulsory/

Stay strong against these dictators, they will back down one way or another - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10266269/Chicago-DROPS-vaccine-mandate-lawsuit-against-police-union.html

Not guilty? Just face your punishment punk - https://resistthemainstream.org/new-footage-of-michigan-high-school-shooting-leaves-prosecutor-speechless-i-dont-have-the-words/?utm_source=telegram

It never happens, it's just talk - https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1466501471894216711

Everything the democrats touch turns to shit - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/cook-county-blows-past-1k-homicides-for-first-time-in-almost-thirty-years/

Another sick democrat gun violence hoax - https://bearingarms.com/camedwards/2021/12/02/iowa-teacher-accused-of-writing-threatening-notes-at-school-n52838

Think these robots aren't real, think again - https://www.disclose.tv/humanoid-robot-ameca-set-to-make-public-debut-in-2022/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1466671470730309634

I Think My Dog's a Democrat Bryan Lewis Official Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3VLqLLWxbQ


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The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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