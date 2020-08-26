The Greatest Story Never Told (FULL VERSION)

In truth, it is impossible to encapsulate history within a single consecrated version, but that is what history is and probably has always been. History is written by the victors of wars and conquests, it is the "Lie Commonly Agreed Upon". History is a device; a mechanism for containment and control of thought and belief. History is the base ingredient for the creation of nationalism and patriotism, both of which are essential in pitting group against group. Increasingly, around the world, history is a story that citizens cannot deviate from for fear of severe penalty. In short, history is not interested in what really happened or of the countless perspectives from which it was experienced. History only tells it one way...the way that benefits the elite; our masters, (and you better fucking believe it and tell it right or else). That is the reason I like this account of the life of Adolf Hitler. Not because I believe it is 100% true but because it tells the story differently. I like it because it causes me to think and inquire and research and question rather than simply accept. On top of all of that, I find it to be a very well told story and deeply interesting.





Learn the untold story about the most reviled man in history. Adolf Hitler, The Greatest Story Never Told is a 6-hour Documentary by TruthWillOut Films.

This ground-breaking documentary chronicles the rise of Germany from defeat in World War I, to communist attempts to take over Germany; hyperinflation during the Weimar Republic, widespread unemployment and misery, and Adolf Hitler’s rise to power.



It also reveals a personal side of Adolf Hitler: who he was, his family background, his artwork and struggles in Vienna and what motivated him to come to power.



There’s so much hidden history to recount; FDR Pearl Harbor conspiracy, Soviet brutality, betrayal and treachery on all sides. Do we really know the true cost of war? Do we really possess all the facts?



Watch this series and uncover the real root causes of World War II. Do your own research and decide what you choose to believe. Think differently.