Another Hit For ESG: Florida Removes Billions From Blackrock
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published December 2, 2022

Authoritarians struggle to get in control of as much as possible (schools, media, political parties, entertainment, etc.). They must believe that if they control it all, that their ideology will "win." But it's just not true. Freedom is the opposite. Freedom just needs a few small (often imperceptible) openings, and it prevails. ESG is an attempt to control the economy with an authoritarian political ideology. Freedom is already starting to burst right through it.


floridaeconomygoldinflationblackrockesgthe ron paul liberty reportremoves billions

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
