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"TRANSHUMANISM, SYNTHETICS & THE REAL ID"- Future Markers Of The Beast
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1198 views • April 28, 2022
#GENETICS #SCIENCE #TRANSHUMANISM
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Watch for the Real ID. Every country will have it under different names- it is a comprehensive marker for identification, travel, wealth, property, social-credit, status, health etc. It covers everything. TRANSHUMANISM will offer us a way out of sickness and death, but it really is deception that changes us into what God cannot accept. Pride is what made Satan fall and he is determined to make us fall. Our world will split over these questions, so choose life and stay with Christ Jesus. "Humanity" will be more valuable than gold in the last days, but your soul is all you have. God bless you.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
NEW PROPHECY: "SYNTHETICS" https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/23/12987/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send the gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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If people knew the pressures I go through for these matters. If we really understood what's at stake, maybe it'd be easier to understand my passion. There is ONE GOD. Only Christ, ONLY GOD IS LORD. No man, government, science community or breakthrough will produce true life- only a twisted version that will turn to monsters and destroy their creators. All Satan can make is a COUNTERFEIT. My passion is to honour God- what He said, what He made, what He says is "good". Pride goes before a fall. We will soon see the "scientific breakthroughs" walking among us, for the Bible must be fulfilled. Let the iron mingle with clay (Daniel 2:43)- better bodies, longer life, beautiful faces, excellent brains. All I know is the Bible will win- in the the end the tares are for the fire. Yah you are glorified in my work, take all the praise that anyone ever gives The Master's Voice. Now and forevermore GOD you take the glory- YOU ALONE ARE GOD. YOU ARE GOD ALONE!!! Amen. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION ⬇️⬇️⬇️]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
Today's word: Watch for the Real ID. Every country will have it under different names- it is a comprehensive marker for identification, travel, wealth, property, social-credit, status, health etc. It covers everything. TRANSHUMANISM will offer us a way out of sickness and death, but it really is deception that changes us into what God cannot accept. Pride is what made Satan fall and he is determined to make us fall. Our world will split over these questions, so choose life and stay with Christ Jesus. "Humanity" will be more valuable than gold in the last days, but your soul is all you have. God bless you.
READ THIS PROPHECY ON THE MASTER'S VOICE BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/21/transhumanism-synthetics-the-real-id-december-21-2021/
NEW PROPHECY: "SYNTHETICS" https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/23/12987/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. Please don't use Cashapp (at this time). If using Paypal DO NOT send the gift with "Purchase Protection", and please note somewhere in your message that it's a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ---- [email protected]
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
----------------------------------------------------------------
If people knew the pressures I go through for these matters. If we really understood what's at stake, maybe it'd be easier to understand my passion. There is ONE GOD. Only Christ, ONLY GOD IS LORD. No man, government, science community or breakthrough will produce true life- only a twisted version that will turn to monsters and destroy their creators. All Satan can make is a COUNTERFEIT. My passion is to honour God- what He said, what He made, what He says is "good". Pride goes before a fall. We will soon see the "scientific breakthroughs" walking among us, for the Bible must be fulfilled. Let the iron mingle with clay (Daniel 2:43)- better bodies, longer life, beautiful faces, excellent brains. All I know is the Bible will win- in the the end the tares are for the fire. Yah you are glorified in my work, take all the praise that anyone ever gives The Master's Voice. Now and forevermore GOD you take the glory- YOU ALONE ARE GOD. YOU ARE GOD ALONE!!! Amen. 🕊🙏🏽 🌺
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