All Was Destroyed, Leaving No Survivors: Previously Unknown Heavy-Duty Missiles Rained Down on UA
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

Against the background of fierce fighting in Avdiivka, the Ukrainian high military command assumed that the Russians would throw all their forces to repel attempts by the Ukrainian Army's reserves to break through the flanks of the advancing Russian troops in this city. However, judging by what is happening on the battlefield, the Russian army is not going to slow down and continues to put pressure on the enemy not only in Avdiivka but also in other directions of the front..............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

russianavdiivkamissile attacks

