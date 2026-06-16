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Neil Oliver underscores how Net Zero rhetoric has gone quiet now that technocratic elites need dependable energy for vast data centres, which he describes as "the building blocks of a digital cage".
He says the sudden return to oil and gas, after years of promoting wind and solar, exposes the "climate crisis hoax" for all to see.
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
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