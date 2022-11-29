Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & the International Crimes Investigative Committee with Dani Henderson

International Trial Lawyer - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich a global humanitarian and thought leader shares his insights into the attempted genocide of our brothers and sisters on planet earth and the utter failures of the 'Deletes' who put themselves in charge of running our planet - this broadcast is NOT for snow flakes. - https://totalityofevidence.com/dr-reiner-fuellmich/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.