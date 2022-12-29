Create New Account
SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 28DEC22 - Rita Panahi: UK Suffers Labour Shortage while Millions on Out-of-Work Benefits
Author Douglas Murray has discussed the United Kingdom’s labour shortage and its potential impacts on the country’s economy.

“There is a labour shortage in the UK and yet more than five million people are sitting on out-of-work benefits,” he told Sky News host Rita Panahi.

“What’s wrong with the system?”

