SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 28DEC22 - Rita Panahi: UK Suffers Labour Shortage while Millions on Out-of-Work Benefits

https://youtu.be/COrEq8uXsFA





Author Douglas Murray has discussed the United Kingdom’s labour shortage and its potential impacts on the country’s economy.

“There is a labour shortage in the UK and yet more than five million people are sitting on out-of-work benefits,” he told Sky News host Rita Panahi.



“What’s wrong with the system?”

