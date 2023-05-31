Revelation | Pt. 32 - Eden Renewed | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Revelation 22:1-5 says, "Then the angel showed me the river of the water of life, as clear as crystal,flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb 2 down the middle of the great street of the city. On each side of the river stood the tree of life, bearing twelve crops of fruit, yielding its fruit every month. And the leaves of the tree are for the healing of the nations. 3 No longer will there be any curse. The throne of God and of the Lamb will be in the city, and his servants will serve him. 4 They will see his face, and his name will be on their foreheads. 5 There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of the sun, for the Lord God will give them light. And they will reign for ever and ever." Water Of Life 1. Only Referenced In Revelation 2. Clear As Crystal 3. Flows From Throne Of God 4. Down The Middle Of The Great Street Tree Of Life 1. Referenced In Genesis 2 & 3 2. Reappears In Revelation 22 3. Produces Fruit Each Month 4. Leaves Are Health Giving This Mirrors Genesis 1 & 2 Genesis 2:8-15 says, "Now the Lord God had planted a garden in the east, in Eden; and there he put the man he had formed. 9 The Lord God made all kinds of trees grow out of the ground—trees that were pleasing to the eye and good for food. In the middle of the garden were the tree of life and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. 10 A river watering the garden flowed from Eden; from there it was separated into four headwaters. 11 The name of the first is the Pishon; it winds through the entire land of Havilah, where there is gold. 12 (The gold of that land is good; aromatic resin[d] and onyx are also there.) 13 The name of the second river is the Gihon; it winds through the entire land of Cush.[e] 14 The name of the third river is the Tigris;it runs along the east side of Ashur. And the fourth river is the Euphrates. 15 The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it." God's Original Plan = Work & Take Care of Eden Genesis 2:16-18 says, "And the Lord God commanded the man, “You are free to eat from any tree in the garden; 17 but you must not eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, for when you eat from it you will certainly die.” 18 The Lord God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.” This is God's Original Plan You cannot appreciate Revelation 21-22 if you do not have a SOLID foundation of Genesis 3 Rev 22 = Curse will be no more Gen 3 = Curse Genesis 3:1-24 5 Broken Relationships in Genesis 3 1. God & Humanity 2. Men & Women 3. Humanity & Creation 4. Humanity & Itself 5. Humanity & Life God's Original Plan & God's Final Plan White Board Conclusion Revelation 22:6-11 I am coming quickly 3x Doesn't mean soon but SUDDENLY Blessed is the one who keeps the words of this prophecy 7 Beatitudes in Revelation Vs. 11 - At this point there is nothing more that can be done Revelation 22:12-20 says, "Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done. 13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End. 14 “Blessed are those who wash their robes, that they may have the right to the tree of life and may go through the gates into the city. 15 Outside are the dogs,those who practice magic arts, the sexually immoral, the murderers, the idolaters and everyone who loves and practices falsehood. 16 “I, Jesus, have sent my angel to give you[a] this testimony for the churches. I am the Root and the Offspring of David, and the bright Morning Star.” 17 The Spirit and the bride say, “Come!” And let the one who hears say, “Come!” Let the one who is thirsty come; and let the one who wishes take the free gift of the water of life. 18 I warn everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this scroll: If anyone adds anything to them, God will add to that person the plagues described in this scroll. 19 And if anyone takes words away from this scroll of prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the tree of life and in the Holy City, which are described in this scroll. 20 He who testifies to these things says, “Yes, I am coming soon.” Amen. Come, Lord Jesus. High price to pay for tampering with the Word of God Add = Legalism Remove = Liberalism Both are dangerous This is what started the mess Eve added to, Satan took away from Eve practiced legalism, Satan practiced liberalism In our circles we have to be careful not to add our convictions to other people We have a tendency to put people in bondage and label it freedom You can't do this, you can't wear that You will be judged for the convictions you place on other people Let's be cautious not to add to or take away from And the final verse Revelation 22:21 says, "The grace of the Lord Jesus be with God’s people. Amen." Maranatha

