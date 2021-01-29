© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THURSDAY - JANUARY 28, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://evault.video/view?l=2175225665
EP 2298-6PM REPORT ON NY DEATH CAMPS: CUOMO UNDERCOUNTED NURSING HOME DEATHS BY AS MUCH AS 50%
According to an online press release regarding the 76-page report, the discovery was made as AG James was “investigating nursing homes throughout New York state based on allegations of patient neglect and other concerning conduct that may have jeopardized the health and safety of residents and employees.” Upon looking into the matter, it was discovered “a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than the New York State Department of Health’s (DOH) published nursing home data reflected and may have been undercounted by as much as 50 percent.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16763
SPECIAL GUEST: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 🚨🚨
(BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 🚨🚨
PLEASE SUPPORT US BY SUPPORTING OUR SPONSORS:
😄 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight We Take Everywhere: 🔦
➡️ http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Get 20% OFF Using Promo Code PETE20
👉Get The Only Collagen Powder We Use Here: 🍃
➡️ http://healthwithpete.com ⬅️
Get 51% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^^^
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
🔵Show Headlines, Notes & Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/petesantilli
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join