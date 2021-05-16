US & Japan Taking Actions, Our Fellow Fighters in China Shouldn’t Take Any Chances Anymore

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5/14/2021 Mr. Miles Guo: Japan is rejecting the entrance of CCP officials’ children without official announcement following the similar policy of the US. According to a US military man, if the CCP has a war with the US due to Taiwan or other reasons, the American’s first action will be decapitation.