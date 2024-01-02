For 2000 years Enlil has had an Anchor Baby Son

But, what if our Son's Dad is Enki? Wouldn't that be complex! Something doesn't figure? THIS would explain It! And that would make our Son a white-Israelite-Talbot, NOT a Jew. "Mere theory" you say? Liken to Dan Brown's Priory of Sion novel: The Da Vinci Code.
"By actions, ye shall know them." There are those who cast stones at people who are functioning [as a fiduciary]. They say, "Who appointed you?" When will you wake-up to the fact that democracy is NOT The solution? There is a world of difference between 'action' & 'acting'/REPRESENTing-another.
"Actions speak louder than words" that an actor may spout. Bankers, politicians, media, SPLC, & the military may say THEY are "Acting on your best interests." But what have their actions proven? Bankers & politicians are in It for profit to themselves. The media & military defend only those who pay them.
It is the same Flood-'Nativity'-Son story from all the cultures of the World, only the names are different. That should reveal to you a conclusion.
There are Christians who will not admit the real possibility that The Mark of The BEAST has already been placed & they have it. Due to ego? -They will not make the 'action' to remove themselves form their 2-dimensional pledge to the ONE World Corporation!
Fiduciary https://annavonreitz.com/unlawfulvlawfulconversion.pdf
Jim Willie, You say you love math. So, you better than most should jump on this & report on it in order to help bring a great Best change to society. (Perhaps, Jean-Claude@beyondmystic would as he's Canadian.) I say: The direct formula for civilization is trade. The more trade, the higher that civilization. When a society is based on privately created-out-of-thin-air token-IOUs which will never be paid, WITH an interest charged on top of that---that civilization Falls! =Because who can trade for long when the tokens are ONE BIG CHEAT? Only Central Banksters & their underlings benefit BUT only for so long---as civilization falls=their rulership over the munchkins fails too & they then have to support themselves without the benefit of slaves---if they have survived the collapse in their underground bunkers! THIS explains why a Rothschild said similar long ago: "Allow me the ability to control a nation's currency, and I care not who governs." ="Because all are mere 2nds as I truly govern & regulate."
There is a possibility that I will get Called-on-the-Carpet by the Positive Birthright for telling the Sheeple about Disclosure.
Will also add, perhaps "the Tartarian & Persians are whites from BEFORE the Flood! ..And that is why the Zionists want to exterminate them! => Makes more sense!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.